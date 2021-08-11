Two more cities fall to Taliban as thousands flee northern Afghanistan

Taliban

Afghan Taliban fighters have captured two more cities from government forces in the past 24 hours amid an escalation in fighting.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

The Taliban seized two more Afghan cities Tuesday -- including one just 200 kilometres from Kabul  -- as tens of thousands of people fled their homes in the north for the relative safety of the capital and other centres.

