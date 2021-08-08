Taliban seize three more Afghan provincial capitals in northern blitz

Kunduz Afghanistan

In this file photo, Afghan security forces sit in a Humvee vehicle amid ongoing fighting between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Kunduz on May 19, 2020.

Photo credit: STR | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kunduz is the most significant Taliban gain since the insurgents launched an offensive in May as foreign forces began the final stages of their withdrawal.

Kunduz,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.