Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose on countryside

The Taliban

A soldier on patrol as stranded people wait for the reopening of the border crossing point which was closed after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border town of Chaman in a rapid offensive across the country.

Photo credit: Asghar Achakzai | AFP

By  AFP

Kabul

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.