US Coast Guard says still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch

Titan submersible

In this June 20, 2023, aerial image obtained from the US Coast Guard, the ship Deep Energy sails in the search area for OceanGate's Titan submersible. Rescuers searching for the submersible near the wreck of the Titanic have detected "underwater noises" in the search area, the US Coast Guard said, with the five onboard estimated to have less than 24 hours of oxygen left.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  AFP

The chief coordinator of a multinational mission to find a missing submersible near the Titanic wreck insisted Thursday he remains focused on rescuing the five-member crew alive, as concerns grew that their oxygen had run out.

"We continue to find in particularly complex cases that people's will to live really needs to be accounted for as well. And so we're continuing to search and proceed with rescue efforts," the US Coast Guard's Rear Admiral John Mauger told NBC's Today show.

US Coast Guard had predicted the vital oxygen supply would end at 12.08pm GMT (3:08pm Kenyan time).

