US Coast Guard says still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch

In this June 20, 2023, aerial image obtained from the US Coast Guard, the ship Deep Energy sails in the search area for OceanGate's Titan submersible. Rescuers searching for the submersible near the wreck of the Titanic have detected "underwater noises" in the search area, the US Coast Guard said, with the five onboard estimated to have less than 24 hours of oxygen left.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP