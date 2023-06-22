US Coast Guard says still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch
The chief coordinator of a multinational mission to find a missing submersible near the Titanic wreck insisted Thursday he remains focused on rescuing the five-member crew alive, as concerns grew that their oxygen had run out.
"We continue to find in particularly complex cases that people's will to live really needs to be accounted for as well. And so we're continuing to search and proceed with rescue efforts," the US Coast Guard's Rear Admiral John Mauger told NBC's Today show.
US Coast Guard had predicted the vital oxygen supply would end at 12.08pm GMT (3:08pm Kenyan time).
