UN chief Guterres 'dismayed' by Israel strikes on Gaza

Gaza

Fire erupts from the Andalus Tower as it is destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he was "dismayed" by civilian casualties in Gaza and "deeply disturbed" by Israel's strike on a building containing international media outlets.

Photo credit: Mohammed Abed | AFP

By  AFP

United Nations

