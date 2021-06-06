Back on stage, Trump airs conspiracies and flirts with 2024 run

Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump who returned to the spotlight Saturday for his first speech in months, framing next year's midterm elections as a battle for the "survival of America".

Photo credit: Mandel Ngan | AFP

By  AFP

Washington

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jobs scam: Prisons officer freed on Sh2m cash bail

  2. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

  3. Court postpones Governor Korane graft trial

  4. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  5. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.