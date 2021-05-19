Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Trump Organization under criminal investigation, NY attorney general says

Trump Tower in New York

A security guard stands at the door of Trump Tower in New York on March 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The Trump Organization is being investigated in a "criminal capacity" by the New York state attorney general's office, a spokesman said Tuesday, as prosecutors advance their probe into former president Donald Trump's business dealings.

Related

More from News

  1. Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as CJ

  2. MPs approve CJ nominee Martha Koome

  3. Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

  4. PRIME US promises 80 million doses of Covid vaccines

  5. PRIME BBI court drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.