Taliban say will allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned

Veiled students listen a speaker before a rally at the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on September 11, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Afghan women will be allowed to attend university as long as they study separately from men, the Taliban's new higher education minister said Sunday.

