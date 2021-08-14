Taliban imposing 'horrifying' curbs on Afghan women's rights: UN

Afghan girls and women

UN says hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

"Horrifying" reports have emerged that the Taliban have severely restricted the rights of Afghan women and girls in areas they have seized, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday.

