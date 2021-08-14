Taliban close in on Kabul as US scrambles to evacuate

Taliban Afghanistan

A Taliban fighter (centre) is surrounded by locals at Pul-e-Khumri on August 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The Afghan Taliban tightened their territorial stranglehold around Kabul on Saturday, as refugees from the insurgents' relentless offensive flooded the capital and US Marines returned to oversee emergency evacuations.

