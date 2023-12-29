South Africa files ICJ case accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

The Hague, Netherlands

South Africa launched a case on Friday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were "genocidal" acts in Gaza.

According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that "Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza".

In The Hague application, South Africa also says that Israel has been acting "with the requisite specific intent...to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has previously denied charges that its military was using disproportionate force in its war on Hamas in Gaza.

The war started by the violent by Hamas on Israel on October 7 is nearing its twelfth week, with vast areas of northern Gaza in ruins and Israeli air strikes and ground combat focussing on central and southern districts.

Gunmen of Hamas launched an attack on October 7 that left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The Palestinian militants also took about 250 people hostage -- more than half of whom remain captive inside the war zone, some of them believed dead.

Israel's relentless military campaign since then has killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa in its application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



South Africa's claim lacks both a factual and a legal basis, and constitutes a despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the Court.



South Africa… pic.twitter.com/dqyhY8WYE0 — Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) December 29, 2023

Israel's foreign ministry on Friday said it "rejects with disgust" a case launched by South Africa at the International Court of Justice against what it called Israel's "genocidal" acts in Gaza.