Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in one day for terror offences: state media

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it executed 81 people in one day on a variety of terrorism-related offences.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Those executed had been sentenced over plotting attacks in the kingdom -- including killing "a large number" of civilians and members of the security forces
  • Of the 81 people killed, 73 were Saudi citizens, seven were Yemeni and one was a Syrian national.

Riyadh,

