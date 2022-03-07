Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea as civilians try to flee

Refugees from Ukraine

Refugees from Ukraine are pictured in a Temporary Reception Centre in Korczowa. The relentless fire by Russia has pushed more than 1.5 million people across Ukraine's borders as refugees.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Russian forces pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv, as terrified civilians failed for a second day to escape besieged Mariupol.

