Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Going 'according to plan': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow's advance in Ukraine is going "according to plan", as he opens a meeting with his security council.

He also orders large compensations for Russian soldiers killed in the invasion, says that Russia is at war with "neo-Nazis" and that "Russians and Ukrainians are one people."

Putin vows 'uncompromising fight'

Earlier, in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin vowed to keep up an "uncompromising fight" against what he describes as nationalists in Ukraine. Macron says afterwards he fears the "worst is to come".

Ceasefire talks start

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials to secure a ceasefire start on the Belarus-Poland border, Ukrainian officials say.

Baltic States 'next'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for direct talks with Putin, as the "only way to stop the war".

He also urges the West to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia will advance on the rest of Europe otherwise, with the Baltic states first in line.

Russia advances in south

Russian forces take the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the first major city to fall after a string of setbacks for Moscow. They also pound the besieged port city of Mariupol, which is without water or power.

22 killed in northern city

Twenty two people die and four are injured after Russian forces hit residential areas, including schools, in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the local governor says.

Lukoil calls for halt

Russian oil giant Lukoil calls for an immediate halt to fighting in Ukraine, one of the first major domestic firms to speak out against Moscow's invasion.

Moscow's military 'disaster'

Russia's invasion so far has been a blundering, badly managed "disaster, through and through", US defence experts say.

It is like Moscow "tripped over the doorframe on the way into the house," one expert says.

Kyiv column 'stalled'

A senior US defence official says the massive column of Russian military vehicles amassed north of Kyiv has "stalled" due to fuel and food shortages and Ukrainian resistance.

Humanitarian corridors

Ukraine says it wants to agree "humanitarian corridors" to battered Ukrainian cities with new talks with Russia about to start on the Belarus-Polish border.

The UN's aid chief tells AFP they need unhindered access to get humanitarian relief in.

Russian assets crash by 90pc

Russia assets are only worth a tenth of what they were before the invasion -- if that -- Norway's wealth fund says, as credit ratings agencies give Russian sovereign debt a "junk" rating.

Temporary EU protection

The EU agrees to approve temporary protection for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine -- so far numbered at one million -- while also setting up a humanitarian hub in Romania.

Nuclear plants plea

The UN's nuclear watchdog urges Russia to "cease all actions" near Ukraine's nuclear facilities, including the site of the Chernobyl disaster.

West fixated with nuclear war: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accuses the West of fixating on nuclear war after Putin threatened terrible consequences if they intervened in Ukraine.

First Russian toll

Russia says 498 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine, its first death toll since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion a week ago.

Orthodox leader backs Ukraine

The world's leading Orthodox cleric, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, lends his support to Ukraine, saying the Russian state and hierarchy has also tried to undermine him.

No more Russian Grand Prix

Formula One removes Russia as a Grand Prix host saying "Russia will not have a race in the future".

Paralympics ban

Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the Beijing Winter Paralympics, reversing an earlier decision to allow them to participate.

Moscow radio silenced

The liberal Ekho Moskvy radio station, a symbol of media freedom in post-Soviet Russia, is taken off air over its coverage of the invasion.

Toyota, VW and Ikea