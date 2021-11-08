Rappers Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly Texas concert crush

US rappers Travis Scott drake

US rappers Travis Scott (left) and Drake.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a crush during a Texas concert, the law firm confirmed on Sunday.

