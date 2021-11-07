Protesters demand climate action in global rally

protesters

Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square having marched into central London from the City of London during a global day of action on climate change on November 6, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, taking place in Glasgow.  

Photo credit: Niklas Halle'n | AFP

By  AFP

Glasgow

