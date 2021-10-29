Queen Elizabeth II is forced to slow down at age 95

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) reacts as she meets jockey Frankie Dettori (R) with racing manager John Warren (L) on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London on June 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Daniel Leal Olivas | AFP

By  AFP

After seven decades of relentless service, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has reached a "turning point" after a night in hospital forced her to take advice to slow down and cut back on engagements.

