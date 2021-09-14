Putin self-isolates after Covid cases in inner circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo credit: Alexei Danichev | Sputnik | AFP

By  AFP

President Vladimir Putin will self-isolate after coronavirus cases were detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, as Russia struggles with stubbornly high Covid infection rates. 

