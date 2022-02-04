Putin meets Xi, hails Russia's 'unprecedented' close ties with China

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing, on February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Alexei Druzhinin | Sputnik | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • China's President Xi Jinping held his first face-to-face talks with a world leader in nearly two years on Friday, meeting Russia's Vladimir Putin.
  • Xi has not left China since January 2020, when the country was grappling with its initial Covid-19 outbreak and locked down the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected.
  • The two leaders met in the Chinese capital as their countries seek to deepen relations in the face of increasing criticism from the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed his country's close ties with China, in a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

