Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce birth of daughter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

In this file photo taken on March 11, 2019 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London. 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The child -- the couple's second, who will be eighth in line to the British throne -- was born Friday in Santa Barbara and was now out of the hospital and at home.

Los Angeles,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

  2. Court postpones Governor Korane graft trial

  3. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  4. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

  5. Amazon's Jeff Bezos to go to space in July

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.