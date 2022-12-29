Pope Francis says ex-pontiff Benedict 'very ill', asks for prayers

Pope Francis said Wednesday that former pontiff Benedict XVI, 95, whose health has steadily been deteriorating, is "very ill" and called on the faithful to pray for him.

Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries, has almost entirely withdrawn from public view.

The few photographs that have emerged have shown him to be in increasingly frail health.

"I would like to ask all of you to pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict," Francis said at the end of his general audience.

He called on people to "remember him, because he is very ill, asking the Lord to console and support him".

