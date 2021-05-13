Palestine: Israel is ‘deaf’ to calls for truce

Palestinian families are pictured in a street after evacuating their homes east of Gaza City on May 13, 2021, due to heavy shelling by the Israeli military.

  • Embassy of Palestine in Kenya calls for sustained pressure on Israel to stop raiding Palestinian lands.
  • The comments came hours after Israel felled a ten-storey building in Gaza which it said was hosting Hamas.

Palestinian Authorities say Israel has turned “deaf” to calls for truce, even as both sides escalated their warmongering on the conflict in Gaza on Thursday, in spite of international pressure to ceasefire.

