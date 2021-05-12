Israel vows to continue targeting ‘terrorists’ in Gaza

Lt-Col Jonathan Conricus

International Spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces Lt-Col Jonathan Conricus speaks to journalists during a virtual press conference on May 12, 2021. He said Israel will continue striking Gaza to target Hamas installations.

Photo credit: Aggrey Mutambo | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The Israeli government on Wednesday ventured into what it called a war on “misinformation” following a wave of condemnations from the world on its aerial bombardments of Gaza.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.