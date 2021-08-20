OnlyFans will ban 'sexually explicit' content, but keep nudity

OnlyFans, a website known for its racy content and which gained popularity during coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, said Thursday it would ban "sexually explicit" content in a new policy starting in October.

The British-based company that claims some two million "content creators" who earn money from their videos and photos, said it would still permit nudity within its "acceptable use policy," which was still being defined.

An OnlyFans statement said the changes were being made in response to concerns from its bankers and investors, as it seeks to broaden its audience beyond adult content to features such as cooking and yoga.

Starting October 1, "OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct," a statement said.

"Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy."

The statement did not offer specifics on what OnlyFans will consider sexually explicit content, but noted that it "will be sharing more details in the coming days."

"We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform," the statement added.

OnlyFans, which has been a long-time favorite of porn stars seeking to earn money from performances, gained popularity during the pandemic, with sex workers connecting online with customers.

But OnlyFans recently launched a "suitable for work" channel offering videos focused on areas such as fitness, music and cooking, competing with platforms such as Facebook that allow creators to earn money online.