North Korea tests missiles in first challenge to Biden administration

A test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launchers  at an undisclosed location in North Korea. 

North Korea test-fired several missiles just days after a visit to the region by the top US defence and diplomatic officials, a US official said Tuesday, in Pyongyang's first overt challenge to the Biden administration.

