North Korea says will not go to Olympics over Covid fears

The Olympic Rings

The Olympic Rings at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne on March 3, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

North Korea will not attend this year's Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pyongyang's sports ministry said, blowing the final whistle on Seoul's hopes of using the Games to restart talks with its nuclear-armed neighbour.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Israel President taps Netanyahu to try to form govt

  2. Suluhu orders Information ministry to lift ban on media outlets

  3. Tanzania to re-evaluate position on Covid-19

  4. Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms

  5. PRIME Uhuru succession: Why 2022 is a do-or-die

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.