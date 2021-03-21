China’s case shows it's hard to divorce sports from the fight for justice anywhere

IOC President Thomas Bach

This handout picture taken and released on March 10, 2021 by the International Olympic Committee shows IOC president Thomas Bach during the 137th IOC Session held virtually in Lausanne.

Photo credit: Greg Martin | AFP

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor, Daily Nation Sports.

What you need to know:

  • Opposition to IOC staging the Winter Games in China stems from human rights abuses against minorities, particularly the Uighur Muslims who have been denied religious and other forms of freedom
  • Kenya and other 24 African countries alongside Taiwan, Iraq and Sri Lanka boycotted the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada in protest at the IOC’s refusal to ban New Zealand from the Games
  • Qatar hosted a successful championship and, with the thawing of relations between the Gulf countries, there is every likelihood that the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar will be a successful tournament

Reading about a spirited campaign by 180 organisations urging governments to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China got me thinking how something which should bring people together can also be the subject of so much division inside a country.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.