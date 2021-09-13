N. Korea missile test poses 'threats' to neighbours: Pentagon

North Korea missile test

An undated photo shows test-fired new type long-range cruise missile conducted by the Academy of Defence Science of North Korea on September 11 and 12, 2021.   

Photo credit: STR | KCNA Via KNS | AFP

By  AFP

Washington

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.