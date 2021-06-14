Netanyahu departure ends 'one of worst periods' of conflict: Palestinian PM

Benjamin Netanyahu

In this file photo taken on May 19, 2021, the then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a briefing at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv. 

Photo credit: Sebastian Scheiner | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

Ramallah, Palestine Territories,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.