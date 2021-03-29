'Oil for vaccines,' offers Maduro as Covid bites Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who has offered "oil for vaccines" as his country faces a second wave of Covid-19.

Photo credit: Venezuelan Presidency | AFP

By  AFP

Caracas

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.