We didn’t approve Russian vaccine, ministry now says

Sputnik V vaccine

A medical worker displays a vial with Sputnik V vaccine during the vaccination of medics at a clinic in the far eastern city of Vladivostok on December 15, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP
By  Angela Oketch  &  Hellen Shikanda

What you need to know:

  • Private health facilities have already started registering Kenyans for the jab.
  • Distributor insists the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) okayed importation and distribution of  the Sputnik V vaccine.

Two Ministry of Health agencies have denied authorising the reported release of Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, into some private Kenyan hospitals, raising safety concerns over the planned sale of the jab to the public.

