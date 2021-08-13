Kabul evacuations -- echoes of US exit from Saigon?

US troops

A US soldier sits atop an armoured vehicle.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Thousands of American soldiers being sent to Afghanistan to evacuate embassy staff from Kabul as the Taliban push towards the city has revived painful US memories of the fall of Saigon.

