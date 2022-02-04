India announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

A man walks behind the Olympic Rings in Beijing on January 28, 2022, ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The Beijing Winter Olympics have become the most politicised in recent memory.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  AFP

India's top diplomat in Beijing will skip the Winter Games after a Chinese soldier involved in a deadly Himalayan skirmish took part in the Olympic torch relay, officials said Thursday February 03.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.