Hong Kong woman, 90, loses $32 million in phone scam

The told the victim they were investigating a fraud in China and needed her to transfer her funds.

By  AFP

A 90-year-old Hong Kong woman has been conned out of US$32million by fraudsters posing as Chinese officials, police said, in the city's biggest recorded phone scam.

