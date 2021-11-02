Hackers release database of Israeli LGBTQ dating site

The Atraf dating site is owned by CyberServe, an Israeli web development company whose clients include public transportation firms, museums and a travel company.

Photo credit: Zach Gibson | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP

By  AFP

A hacking group calling itself Black Shadow dumped online Tuesday what it said was the user database of Israeli LGBTQ dating site Atraf, an attack some security experts blamed on Iran.

