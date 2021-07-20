Homophobia is unAfrican, gay Kenyan rugby player says after winning UK deportation suit

Kenneth Macharia

Mr Kenneth Macharia. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Kenneth Macharia

By  Gabriel Otach

Kenyan rugby player Kenneth Macharia, who emigrated to the UK to escape homophobia, has won a five-year legal battle with the British Home Office which tried to deport him to Kenya where he feared he would be persecuted because of his sexuality.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Covid-19 fourth wave that never was?

  2. LSK president Havi in more legal trouble

  3. Kenya records 618 new Covid cases, death toll of 3,800

  4. Ugandans got water for Covid-19 vaccine, experts say

  5. Homophobia is unAfrican, says gay rugby player

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.