Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Kabul

A man pushes a wheelbarrow along a street in downtown Kabul oon August 18, 2021 following the Taliban stunning takeover of Afghanistan.   

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Afghanistan is by far the world's biggest producer of heroin, supplying between 80-90 percent of global output, making the drugs policies of the new Taliban-led government of crucial importance.

