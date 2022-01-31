Gay dating app Grindr disappears from China app stores

Grindr has disappeared from multiple app stores in China. 

Gay dating app Grindr has disappeared from multiple app stores in China as authorities tighten control of the country's already heavily policed internet and purge online behaviour the ruling Communist Party dislikes.

