G7 leaders take on China, Covid and climate

G7 summit

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (left) meets with President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, on the second day of the G7 Finance Ministers Meeting, at Lancaster House in London on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Alberto Pezzali | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

Carbis Bay

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Zimbabwe imposes lockdown in 2 more districts

  2. PRIME Inside William Ruto’s ‘ground game’

  3. Controversy hangs over Khan at ICC

  4. PRIME Treasury understates debt by Sh609bn in new budget

  5. Linturi allowed limited access to Runda home

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.