Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to be deported to Germany: US media

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin after being sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in New York, on May 9 2019.She was to be extradited to Germany on March 14, 2022, US media said.

Fake heiress Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, who was jailed in 2019 for scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from hotels, banks and friends, and who inspired a hit series on Netflix, was to be extradited to Germany on Monday, US media said.

