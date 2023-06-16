Ex-British envoy to Kenya Jane Marriott heads to Pakistan as UK high commissioner

Immediate former British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, has taken up a new role in the same capacity in Pakistan, replacing Dr Christian Turner, who had previously served in Nairobi.

Ms Marriott was named British High Commissioner to Kenya in September 2019, a role she was appointed to while serving as director of the UK's Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit.

Ms Marriott replaced Nic Hailey, who served in Nairobi from 2015 until August 2019.

Mr Hailey had replaced Dr Turner, who returned to the UK to serve in three different roles, including international affairs adviser to the prime minister and deputy national security adviser, before being posted to Islamabad.

"I am delighted to be appointed as Pakistan's next British High Commissioner. Britain and Pakistan are connected by heritage, strong people ties, climate cooperation and growing trade. The links between the two countries and the Commonwealth can ensure a prosperous future," Ms Marriott said on her appointment on Thursday.

UK envoy decries surge in violence

Ms Marriott, the first female British High Commissioner in Nairobi, arrives in Pakistan with a decorated career, much of it in counter-terrorism.

Before taking up her role as head of the British mission in Nairobi, Ms Marriott was director of the UK's Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit.

"In this role, she was responsible for the overall development of the UK's international counter-terrorism strategies, working with cross-government and international stakeholders," according to the UK government's official website.

Ms Marriott joined the UK government's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in 2001, after serving in the Cabinet Office and Home Office.

She has previously served as the FCDO's Joint Director for the Middle East and North Africa; Ambassador to Sana'a, Yemen (2013-15); Deputy and Acting Ambassador to Tehran; and Advisor to the US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke.

She has served two missions in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

Dr Turner, who will now be replaced by Ms Marriott, has also made a name for himself in security and counter-terrorism circles.

Prior to his posting to Pakistan, Dr Turner was the Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser and Deputy National Security Adviser from 2017 to 2019.

Previously, he was Director General, Political (Acting) and Director General for the Middle East and Africa, and led the UK organisation of the London Syria Conference in February 2016.

From 2012 to 2015 he was British High Commissioner to Kenya and from 2009 to 2012 he was FCO Director for the Middle East and North Africa.