Jane Marriott hosts King Charles III coronation in Nairobi

In one of her last official events as the UK' ambassador to Kenya, Jane Marriot Saturday said it was an honour to host the Kenyan version of one of the most important days in the British tradition and history: the coronation of King Charles III, and Camilla, The Queen Consort.

She reminisced about hosting a solemn watch party of the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's on September 19 last year.

"It was a solemn occasion to recognise a truly momentous life. Today, we are brought together again in celebration - to watch King Charles III’s Coronation," the outgoing ambassador said at her official residence in Nairobi.

Police officers during an event at the official Nairobi residence of UK ambassador to Kenya Jane Marriott on May 6, 2023, where guests watched King Charles III’s Coronation. Photo credit: Courtesy

Ambassador Marriott acknowledged how rare and momentous the event was given that many people the world over were watching the coronation of a British monarch for the first time, 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

As the prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, King Charles III, then Prince Charles, made several visits to different states outside the UK.

Other than being a member of the Commonwealth, the king's history with Kenya dates back to the 90s.

He first visited Kenya in 1971 alongside the Princess Royal. He visited again in 1977 for a photographic safari, in 1978 to attend President Jomo Kenyatta’s funeral and in 1987 as part of his three-nation tour that also took him to the southern African countries of Swaziland (present dayEswatini) and Malawi.

As the prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne, he also made several private and official visits to Kenya.

"It is a relationship which includes moments of great joy and great pain. It is through this history that our peoples, our businesses and our governments have forged close and enduring bonds," ambassador Marriot said.

"Today, as we gather here in Kenya, President William Ruto is among the dignitaries present at the coronation of their majesties, the king and queen. That just goes further to show our commitment to working together. Kenya remains of absolutely vital importance to the UK. Indeed what unites us is far greater than what divides us."