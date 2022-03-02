EU rejects claims of discrimination as foreigners flee Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees cross the border by foot in Baraba

Ukrainian refugees cross the border by foot in Barabas, Hungary, on February 28, 2022. The EU says member states bordering troubled Ukraine have given unfettered welcome to all foreigners fleeing the war, rejecting claims of discrimination.

Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The European Union says member states bordering troubled Ukraine have given unfettered welcome to all foreigners fleeing the war, rejecting claims of discrimination.

