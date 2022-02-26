EA citizens may pay their way out of Ukraine

Poland Ukraine border crossing

Ukrainian women and children cross the border from Ukraine to Poland at the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo Ange Iliza  &  Bob Karashani

What you need to know:

  • On Friday, governments in the region were assuring their citizens of the safety of their kin in Ukraine, even as some reached out for help from the embassies.

Stranded East African nationals in Ukraine could force unplanned evacuation bills on their governments as invasion of the Eastern European country by Russia impact cost of fuel.

