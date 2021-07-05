Death toll in Philippines military plane crash rises to 52

Philippine Airforce C-130 transport

In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021, Philippine military personnel search the wreckage of the ill-fated Philippine Airforce C-130 transport that crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province, in southern island of Mindanao.

Photo credit: Handout | Joint Task Force-Sulu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province -- a haven for Islamist militants.

Patikul,

