China passes law to reduce pressure on children from homework

Chinese students

Schoolboys doing relaxation exercises at the government-run Shanghai Number Eight High School in Shanghai.   like Eton. China has passed law to reduce pressure on children from homework.

Photo credit: Peter Parks | AFP

By  AFP

The government has imposed several rules in recent months aimed at combating activities it considers harmful to the development of China's youth.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.