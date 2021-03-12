California man who killed sons in insurance scheme jailed for 200+ years

US District Judge John Walter sentenced him to 212 years in prison and denounced what he called the "vicious and callous nature of his crimes."

A California man was sentenced to more than 200 years in prison on Thursday after drowning his two autistic sons by driving his car off a pier in order to collect on life insurance policies he had taken out on them.

