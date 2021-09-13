California burning: Wildfires heat up governor recall vote

Wildfires California

Flames consume multiple homes as the Caldor fire pushes into the Echo Summit area of California, USA. Wildfires are tearing through the US state at an alarming rate and heating up the vote on recalling the embattled governor.

Photo credit: Josh Edelson | AFP

By  AFP

South Lake Tahoe

