Five reported missing in huge California wildfire

Dixie fire in Greenville, California

A volunteer firefighter waters down a hot spot during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on August 7, 2021. US authorities said on August 7, 2021 they were searching for five people missing as a huge wildfire raged in northern California.

Photo credit: Josh Edelson | AFP

By  AFP

Los Angeles

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.