At least 75 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots

Relatives of the prisoners at the Zone 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center are seen as they wait for news, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 23, 2021.


Photo credit: Marcos Pin Mendez | AFP

By  AFP

At least 75 inmates died Tuesday and several others were injured in riots blamed on gang rivalry at three jails in Ecuador's overcrowded prison system, authorities said.

